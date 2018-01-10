ESL for more effective Governors

By | Published: 1:37 am

Hyderabad: Telangana and AP Governor ESL Narasimhan on Tuesday submitted a report to President Ramnath Kovind recommending reforms to make the institution of Governor effective.

Last October, the President appointed a five-member committee comprising Governors of five States — Telangana/AP, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Tripura. The committee, headed by ESL Narasimhan, recommended some best practices to be adopted by Raj Bhavans to make them people-friendly.

Narasimhan also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprised him of the law and order situation in Telangana and AP, and the implementation of Polavaram National project in Andhra Pradesh. He also briefed Modi on the 24 X7 free power supply launched by Telangana for farmers. He told him that the process for the long-awaited division of High court gained momentum with the appointment of the judges committee, which is tasked with finalising the accommodation for the new high court in AP.