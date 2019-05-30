Esperer BioResearch plans a research centre in Telangana

By | Published: 12:17 am 11:47 pm

Hyderabad: Mumbai head-quartered Esperer BioResearch has plans to set up a research unit in Telangana to screen cancer patients to understand the nutritional changes happening in them. This database will also help it in understanding if there is a link between high consumption of red meat and alcohol in Telangana with the high incidence of colon-rectal cancers in State. The research data will help the company in developing cancer-specific nutritional supplements, said its founder and chief executive officer Raktim Chattopadhyay.

It will take six to eight months to be operational. “There are some investors also showing interest. It does not require much infrastructure and needs protocols,” he said.

TS apart, it wants to set similar research centres in the eastern part of the country and Jammu and Kashmir too as cancer treatment infra in these two are limited. Each centre will see an investment of Rs three to five crore.

“We are developing food supplements that will be better suited for cancer patients. While many take multi-vitamin tablets, they might actually be counter-indicative for cancer patients. Similarly, cancerous cells develop faster when the sugar levels are high. So, the effort will be to provide supplements that do not use sugar,” he said adding that its research has proved that good nutrition during treatment improves the chances of success of cancer treatment.

In times to come, it will also make specific nutritional supplements for oral, lung, breast and other common forms of cancer, he said.

However, use of supplements will put an additional financial burden ranging from Rs 10,000 to R 20,000 per month per patient. The cost will vary based on the phases of use- preconditioning, treatment and recovery, said Chattopadjyay adding that price will be a factor of demand and will come down with volumes. Supplements are not covered under insurance, he said.

Manufacturing of food supplements do not need a nod from the health regulator. However, they will be available only on prescription and not as a over- the-counter drug, he said. The company will launch two supplements in a month based on the lab studies it conducted. They will be manufactured at US-FDA approved nutraceutical plant at Bengaluru.

It will also take up a bigger trial covering 2,000 patients in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Delhi and Bengaluru. It will record testimonials with partner hospitals. “We are developing protocols for taking health supplements and also for screening,” said the official of the company, which is being incubated under the Make In India programme. It has so far invested about Rs three crore and is looking to tap Government funds.

