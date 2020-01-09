Essay competition in Hyderabad for science buffs

By | Published: 10:21 pm

Hyderabad: Nature India in collaboration with Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) is organising an essay competition for young and experienced scientists, researchers and authors in India.

The Nature India essay competition — open for scientists, researchers, writers and authors aged 25 to 50 — is a platform to share ideas on how societally impactful science can advance and strengthen the country.

Essayists will have an opportunity to draft a compelling narrative with personal anecdotes, emotion and a science-backed story that may become potentially historic in helping shape the road map for India’s scientific future.

The essays will be judged by a panel of editors, scientists and science communicators. The deadline for submitting the essays is March 9. Winners’ essays will be published in the Nature India annual volume and the Nature India blog, Indigenus.

The top three essays will win cash prizes (Rs 40,000, Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000 or equivalent), a three-year subscription to Nature, trophies and certificates. The essayists will also feature in a Nature India podcast. Send submissions and questions to [email protected]

