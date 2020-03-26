Essential items given free movement, says Hyderabad CP

By | Published: 1:30 am

Hyderabad: All steps to allow the smooth supply of essential goods and services in the city were being taken up, said Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar.

Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, he said passes were being issued to agencies involved in supply of the essential items and services to the citizens. “A meeting was held with various stake holders and passes are being given to ensure free movement of essential items,” he said.

Anjani Kumar said the hospital staff will be allowed during lockdown and added, “on presenting identity card issued by the hospital authorities, they will be permitted to go the hospital or back home”.

Relatives or attendants of patients admitted at a hospital should take a letter from the hospital and show it to police at check posts. “It will be respected by the police,” he said.

To tide over the transportation and supply related problems of the e-commerce companies, the city police will be issuing passes for vehicles of the companies engaged in home delivery of essential items. Similarly passes will be issued to traders engaged in supply of pulses and grains, edible oil, fish and livestock apart from internet service providers.

The Commissioner said those working with power department, banks and ATMs related services and media organizations can show their identity cards.

Hyderabad Police helpdesks

email id: [email protected]

Call 94906-16780 or WhatsApp to get information of passes or other issues.

