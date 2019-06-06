Essential travel clothing for summer

By | Published: 8:42 pm

Summers are here and it’s the time to create new memories, explore a new destination and to travel with family. Getting your wardrobe vacay ready is the need of the hour and helping you with your goals is Monte Carlo’s latest collection.

Their newly launched summer holiday collection will give you more reasons to have fun as they are tailor-made for your vacays. The collection, which is designed keeping vacations in mind, is inspired by the international fashion trends that put emphasis on a sophisticated and chic look. It is specially curated to fulfill the taste of the customers as they want something comfy while travelling.

The whole mélange of apparels include latest and trendy pieces for men made using finest raw material for your vacation ideal for a visit to seaside towns or hill stations. Expect loads of floral shirts, lowers, shorts for beach side and polo, crew neck t-shirts for the hilly spots. The designs of each piece are unique and will definitely make you look cool, stylish, refreshed yet sophisticated.

For the beach

Whether you want to go surfing, or just lie back on that sunbed and soak in some vitamin D, Monte Carlo’s stripped blue and white number paired with tropical board shorts is ideal for this. After you take that dip in the ocean, change into cotton shorts with the surfer t-shirt and head off to the shacks for a cool pint of beer.

Into the mountains

When you find yourself enveloped in the embrace of clouds and cool winds, layer up in polo necks with slim fit jeans or pants and accessorise with a scarf for a suave effect. Keep the crewnecks for those sight-seeing jaunts which look cool when paired with jackets.