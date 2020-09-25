Essentiality of English

Teaching through mother tongue must be viewed in the perspective of education in universities, where English continues as medium of instruction

Freedom to choose the medium of instructions at the primary education level by students is a fundamental right under our Constitution. They cannot be forced upon a language other than of their choice for learning, otherwise it is construed to be violative of several laws, including the Right to Education Act. At the same time, it should not curtail their liberty to choose their mother tongue as their medium of instructions.

Such arguments made in a case in Andhra Pradesh High Court were accepted while delivering a judgement in its favour some time ago. However, now it is under review by the Supreme Court. The HC judgement is significant in the present context. A critical review of the education system in the past and now is needed with reference to the National Education Policy, 2020 (NEP, 2020).

Multilingual Country

When India was ruled by Muslims and Mughals, Urdu mixed with Persian was used not only as the official language but also for all communication purposes, including teaching in Madarsas. Thereafter, the British used English as the official language and to a large extent as medium of instructions in schools and colleges. However, some States continued teaching through their regional languages with emphasis on English, as it was essential for communicating with British rulers and to keep abreast of the happenings in the world.

An example of erstwhile Hyderabad Deccan State ruled by Nizams is worth quoting. The State was using Urdu, both as official and as medium of instructions right from primary to postgraduate levels, including for professional and technical courses, while making English a compulsory subject. After the merger of the State with Indian union, Urdu was replaced by English as medium of instructions in all colleges under the century-old Osmania University.

Soon after independence, India adopted Hindi as the national language; but preferred to add English and regional languages to make a trilingual formula to solve the then burning language problem. At the same time, to make Hindi language popular and easily understandable, a mix of Hindi and Urdu, under the name “Hindustani” was introduced in the school curriculum but could not be continued for long.

However, English, along with Hindi, remained as the official language of the Central government, since it is required to carry on day to day administration and for dealing with different States. At present, most States use their regional languages along with English as the official language as well as the language to correspond with the Centre.

Learning Medium

Recent surveys indicate that around 58% of school-going children prefer English as their medium of instruction. In the absence of enough government-run English medium schools, especially in rural areas, children are forced to join regional language medium schools. Moreover, their poor economic status does not permit them to move to cities to fulfil their desire.

To solve this issue, is it not appreciable to open English medium schools wherever there is a demand and need for them? Also, intelligent, hardworking children of poor families residing in rural areas figure in the toppers lists of board examinations/competitive tests conducted at all India/ State levels. Such children richly deserve encouragement and access to required facilities.

The NEP appears to be insisting on starting real schooling for children when they attain the age of 6 to 7 years. They have to seek admissions in schools for primary education starting from standard/class one up to fifth, preferably through mother tongue. This gives enough indications to dispense with pre-primary stages where children have to study a lot from the books clubbed with homework. It is pitiable to watch children carrying heavy load of books and notebooks. The so-called homework, mostly helped by parents, may possibly be completed in the schools. It will relieve them from carrying load to their homes and allow them time to play outdoor games as well as undertake study tours to places relevant to their syllabus to gain practical knowledge.

Critical Problem

Undoubtedly, primary education through mother tongue is easily understood, quickly imbibed by children and helps in accelerating progress. However, a big question remains to be solved: if parents speak different languages belonging to different States. Such marriages have become common, leaving the children in a dilemma over choosing the language for schooling. Moreover, big cities are virtually turning into multilingual centres with people migrating there to fulfil their job requirements. Will it be possible to open multilingual primary schools on a large scale to cater to their needs?

States introduced regional languages as the medium of instruction from primary to graduation level, excluding professional and technical, on a large scale soon after the reorganisation of States on linguistic basis in 1956. There is no denying that at least working knowledge of the region for people residing there is essential for communicating. Keeping this in mind, learning regional language to the extent required has to be made compulsory in schools. It need not be a part of the regular curriculum but passing a test of its learning may be made unavoidable for pursuing further studies.

However, it is desirable to make provisions for exemptions in deserving cases depending upon the merit of the case. This will be a solace for parents of children who are posted to perform their duties in States other than their own. The same formula may probably be applied for parents too.

Preventing Brain Drain

The problem of teaching through mother tongue at the primary level must also be viewed from the perspective of education in universities after secondary stages, where English continues as a medium of instructions. Teachers often complain about their students’ poor communication skills in speaking and writing in English. As a remedy to this malady, it is not inappropriate to suggest students to attend special English classes.

Similarly, the target of the government under NEP, 2020 to raise enrolment percentage in higher education may be achieved by opening standard, quality educational institutions/centres of learning, imparting education through English language; simultaneously making provisions for suitable job assignments. This may help control their exodus to other countries in search of greener pastures.

Essentiality of English in dealing with nations of the world and avoiding delay in communicating with them cannot be ignored. We have yet to learn a lot in technical and scientific fields from other advanced global nations. At this crucial stage, we cannot toy with the idea of replacing English, either by national or regional languages.

(The author is retired Professor & Former Principal, Nizam College (Autonomous), Osmania University, Hyderabad)

