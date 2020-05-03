Essentials distributed to Chenchus in Nagarkurnool

By | Published: 11:32 pm

Nagarkurnool: District Collector E Sreedhar on Sunday said the district administration had completed the first phase of distributing rice to Chenchus living in Padara, Amrabad, Achampet, Lingal, Balmoor, Kollapur, Uppununthala and Peddakothapally mandals, and instructed officials to expedite distribution of rice during the second phase to all the Chenchu households without any hiccups, in addition to distributing 13 types of essential commodity packs supplied through Tribal Welfare Department.

Speaking at a review meeting with district officers regarding the welfare of Chenchus in view of the lockdown at the District Collectorate, Sreedhar said that 1,851 Chenchus were working in various NREGS works in the district out of the total 2,595 (8,784 indigenous people) Chenchu households.

Officials brought to the notice of the collector that they had identified 17 Chenchu habitations where there was scarcity of water and that borewells were dug and through solar pump sets water was being supplied to those pentas, in addition to supplying water through tractors to Medimelakala penta, where all the borewells had gone dry this summer.

Akhilesh Reddy, PO, ITDA, has brought to the notice of the Collector that they had given flexibility to Chenchus to collect essential commodities from Mannanur at GCC on any day of the week and that food items like potatoes, tomatoes, onions, cucumber and other varieties of vegetables were stocked at the GCC, so that there was no shortage of food for Chenchus.

Officials also informed the Collector that ICDS, medical and health department were monitoring the health condition of Chenchus in their habvitations and that they were sending regular upodates to the department, to which Sreedhar instructed Sudhakar Lal, DMHO to hold medical camps in their habitations to test women, children and senior citizens and to give medicines to them.

The District Collector also informed the officials that all Chenchus living in Amaragiri village of Kollapur mandal were given rice, irrespective of whether they had ration card or not. He has also said that the financial relief provided by State and Central governments, as well as wages for NREGs works would be deposited directly into the bank accounts of Chenchu beneficiaries and that they could collect the money from the banks once the lockdown ends.

ITDA PO has informed the Collector that the Mannanuru ITDA which has jurisdiction on 14,371 Chenchus living across 26 mandals of Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar, Vikarabad and Rangareddy districts, has been supplying essential commodities to Chenchus and has been taking care of the medical and health needs of the tribals.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .