Essentials distributed to construction workers in Medchal District

By | Published: 11:15 pm

Hyderabad: Medchal-Malkajgiri Collector Vasam Venkateswarlu on Thursday advised people to maintain social distancing and stay at home to protect themselves from the spread of Covid-19. He said the lockdown was enforced as part of measures taken to contain the virus and asked people not to step out from their residence until it is an emergency. As poor people and labourers were facing problems, the State government was distributing rice and essential commodities, he said.

He along with the Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy distributed rice and essential commodities to people at Sadasiva High School in Old Bowenpally.

A large number of construction workers and those employed in factories are residing in the district, the Minister said adding, “we are distributing rice and essential commodities with an aim to help these workers during this crisis period.”

