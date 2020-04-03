Essentials distributed to migrant workers in Mancherial

By | Published: 7:35 pm

Mancherial: Voluntary organisations and good samaritans continue to do their bit for the needy in the wake of the lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus. In the latest instance, members of Padmashali community distributed groceries to 60 migrant workers affected by the lockdown on Friday. Municipal chairperson Penta Rajaiah, vice chairperson G Mukesh Goud and commissioner G Swarupa Rani attended the event.

Penta Rajaiah was all praise for the members for coming forward to help the migrant laborers belonging to Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chattishgarh who lost livelihood due to the ongoing lockdown. He said that their act of kindness brought relief to the workers. He requested others to draw inspiration from the members and take up similar events.

Vemula Veeraswamy and Karnala Srinivas, members of the community, said that they had raised Rs 30,000 for buying groceries. They informed that they had donated 5 kg of rice, 1 litre cooking oil, soaps and other essential commodities worth Rs 500 per unit. They thanked the chairperson, vice-chairperson and Commissioner for taking part in the event.

Municipal councilor M Maheshwari, leaders of the community Gadasu Babu, Gaddam Sudhakar, Sattaiah, members Neeli Srinivas, Ankam Naresh, Kanna Sridhar, Burla Gyan, Marrishetti Srinivas and others were present.

