Essentials distributed under ‘Gift a Smile’ in erstwhile Karimnagar

Karimnagar: The birthday of IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao was celebrated on a grand scale in erstwhile Karimnagar district on Friday. Telangana Rashtra Samithi leaders and activists cut cakes, donated blood and planted saplings across the district.

In Karimnagar, 47 TRS workers donated blood to thalassemia patients in Prathima Institute of Medical Sciences. Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao along with Deputy Mayor Challa Swaroopa Rani inaugurated a blood donation camp at SBS function hall. The Deputy Mayor distributed essential commodities to 30 poor families in the 37th division.

TRSV district president Ponnam Anil Kumar Goud planted 44 saplings in Thigalaguttapalli and handed over the responsibility to protect them to another TRSV leader Madisetti Vijay Kumar. Ramagundam MLA Korukanti Chander distributed essential commodities to private teachers besides laying foundation stone for the construction of a house to a homeless person Kondu Posham in the first division of Ramagundam Municipal Corporation under the ‘Gift a Smile’ programme.

Peddapalli legislator Dasari Manohar Reddy celebrated by cutting a cake in MPP office and organising blood donation camp. Essential commodities were distributed to sanitation workers, ASHA workers and staff of MPP office.

