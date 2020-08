Essentials donated to orphanage in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: TRS Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency in-charge Marri Rajashekhar Reddy handed over essential commodities to Vatsalyam Home orphanage on behalf of IARE Street Cause.

During the current Covid pandemic, Reddy has extended help to many orphanages by donating essential commodities. Similarly, he donated 150 kg rice, 10 kg red gram, 20 litre edible oil, said a press release.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .