Etela allays fear of coronavirus spread from quarantine centre in Vikarabad

By | Published: 9:03 pm

Hyderabad: Expressing concern over demonstrations in Vikarabad against the establishment of a Covid-19 quarantine centre at Haritha Tourism Plaza, the Minister for Medical Health and Family Welfare Etela Rajender said only those arriving from abroad and showing symptoms of the infection would be kept in the quarantine centres for 14 days under observation. He ruled out keeping any infected person in the quarantine centres.

“There is not even a single person from Telangana State infected by coronavirus. Any such case if found will be sent to Gandhi hospital and Chest Hospital for treatment,” the Minister said, replying to a discussion on the demand for grants in Assembly on Sunday. Appealing to doctors at Gandhi Hospital and elsewhere to cooperate with the government, the Minister said that patients and even doctors were protesting against the setting up of a corona ward in their vicinity.

“We appeal to the people that the virus is not new to the world. It was earlier known as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS COV), SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome). This is another form of the virus” he said, adding that fatalities were more initially as China did not react instantly and there was no vaccination for the infection. He said treatment for SARS was also being used for Covid-19.” All those who are infected won’t die, even people who are quarantined without treatment for 14 days can survive,” he said.

Shut Airports

The Minister said the State government would try to impress upon the Union Government to shut down the arrivals at all international airports as the virus arrives only through ports of entry. “If we can stop influx from abroad, we can restrict the entry of the virus into the country as it is not of Indian origin,” he said.

Rajender suggested that public and those who have to work in crowded places use a handkerchief or scarf close to their face or nostrils and not to rush for masks as the disease doesn’t spread through air. “It will spread only through droplets that spread through sneezing and coughing. Don’t rush for masks, only those who are infected will have to wear masks. There are sufficient masks and medicines. Everyday, the situation is being reviewed,” he said.

He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao did not want to create a panic as the fear of coronavirus had affected the economy of many countries but at the same, he initiated many steps to control the spread of the virus. He also sought the help of MLAs in telling the people the real picture about corona in the State.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .