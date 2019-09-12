Etela distributes cheques in Karimnagar

By | Published: 9:04 pm

Karimnagar: Health Minister Etela Rajender made it clear that only genuine beneficiaries would be selected for Kalyana Laxmi and Shadi Mubarak schemes. The Minister distributed Rs 3.86 crore in cheques to 391 Kalyana Laxmi and Shadi Mubarak beneficiaries in Huzurabad on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said beneficiaries would be given the amount at the time of marriage if they applied for it 30 days before the wedding. All the eligible beneficiaries would be provided the amount, he said. Earlier, government used to allocate Rs 850 crore for the scheme. Now, it has been enhanced to Rs 1,800 crore.

