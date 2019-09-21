Etela flags off ‘Alzheimer’s Memory Walk’

By | Published: 12:05 am

Hyderabad: Nuclear families have replaced joint families, which has led to less interaction between children and elders. The absence of grand-parents in nuclear families is taking its toll on young children, who in the earlier generation used to get a lot of guidance from them, said Health Minister, Etela Rajender on Friday.

Flagging off the ‘Intergenerational Memory Walk’ organised by Red Cross-Nightingales Trust Dementia Day Cancer Centre at KBR Park on Friday, the Health Minister said that grandparents in joint families taught the younger generation on how to face challenges in life, nurtured the habit of respecting elders and love near and dear ones.

At present, in nuclear families, there is nobody to guide the next generation, as parents increasingly find themselves out of home because of their busy lives. As a result of lack of guidance, youngsters are falling prey to bad habits like substance abuse.

Instances of children committing crimes, which was not the case till a few years ago is on the rise. The solution to such issues should come from within the family, which will eventually also have a positive impact on the society, the Minister said.

Etela also congratulated Red Cross-Nightingales Trust Dementia Day Care Centre for holding the World Alzheimer’s Day celebrations.

