Etela holds pre-budget meeting in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Finance Minister Etela Rajender on Saturday held a meeting with department officials at his chamber on budget proposals.

The Minister, along with Principal Secretary (Finance) K Ramakrishna Rao and Government Advisor for Finance BR Reddy, discussed the budget proposals sent by various departments.

The officials also submitted a list of Union Budget allocations to Telangana during the meetings.

The Minister wanted more such meetings to be conducted in next week before forwarding budget estimations and final proposals to the Chief Minister for his final nod.

The meeting also discussed presenting two separate budgets — Agriculture and General budgets — for the 2018-19 financial year. The officials are finalising the departments to be clubbed with the newly proposed agriculture budget.