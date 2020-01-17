Etela promises to develop Jammikunta

By | Published: 11:06 pm

Karimnagar: Health Minister Etela Rajender promised to develop Jammikunta into a beautiful town in the next five years. “A lot of development has taken place in the town in the last five years period and more developmental works would be taken up if TRS candidates are elected in the municipal elections,” the Minister said.

About 200 workers of the Congress and the TDP joined TRS at Jammikunta on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, Rajender said besides new college building, Nayani tanks was also developed.

Earlier, women used to face problems to play Bathukamma near the tank. Moreover, people used to stage protest demonstration for the development of tank, he said and promised to develop tank on par with public gardens.

He advised party leaders to coordinate each other and win the total of 30 wards. Unlike MLA and MP elections, voters would consider the image and influence of candidates in civic polls. So, leaders should meet each and every voter number of time and convince them.

For the first time in the history, TRS won the total of 32 Zilla Parishads in the State. Same results would be repeated in civic body polls, he hoped.

