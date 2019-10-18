Etela Rajendar inaugurates Rs. 22 crore worth equipment at NIMS

By | Published: 2:44 pm

Hyderabad: High-end medical equipment worth Rs.22 crore at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) was inaugurated by the Health Minister, Etela Rajendar here on Friday. The top of the line medical imaging devices will be specifically useful for poor patients who can now avail the facilities at affordable cost.

The imaging devices acquired by the NIMS include PET-CET scan, Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)-CT and a Dual Head SPECT gamma camera. All the medical equipment are imaging devices meant to detect cancer early which goes a long way in better treatment results.

“For the past few years, we have undertaken a lot of developmental activities at NIMS. We are in the process of upgrading each and every aspect of NIMS for the benefit of poor patients. Cancer as an ailment needs early detection and we are hoping that the new imaging devices will help in early diagnosis and treatment to patients,” the Minister said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter