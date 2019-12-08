Etela Rajender inspects Armoor hospital in Nizamabad

By | Published: 8:57 pm 9:01 pm

Nizamabad: Telangana government is striving to provide better amenities at government hospitals and strengthening government medical system, said Health Minister Etela Rajender, on Sunday as he inspected Armoor government hospital with MLA Jeevan Reddy.

The Minister said that recently Armoor government hospital has been upgraded to a 100-bed hospital and it is performing 300 to 350 institutional deliveries every month. He said that government is appointing required staff in the hospitals to meet the requirement and providing all the amenities at hospital.

Minister said that Armoor MLA Jeevan reddy is striving to complete the construction works and he directed Health department to co-operate with the MLA.

Armoor MLA Jeevan reddy said that hospital will be inaugurated as early as possible with all amenities, after completing the construction work.

Meanwhile, Minister interacted with patients and took the feedback about the facilities being provided at the hospital.

