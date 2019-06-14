Etela Rajender lays foundation stone for new cancer block at MNJ in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:19 am

Hyderabad: Health Minister, Etela Rajender has laid foundation stone for construction of a new cancer block at MNJ Cancer Research Institute, Red Hills here on Friday.

The cancer specialty block is coming up thanks to Hyderabad-based Aurobindo Pharma, which is funding the project with an expenditure of Rs. 20 crore as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activity.

The Health Minister said that in addition to Rs. 20 crore from Aurobindo Pharma, the State government will contribute additional financial resources to build a state-of-art medical facility for cancer patients within the campus of MNJ Cancer Hospital. More details to follow.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter