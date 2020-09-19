Ethical way to allocate vaccine

Health Ministry and States should frame guidelines for priority allocation of vaccines

By | Published: 12:03 am 12:21 am

Hyderabad: In the midst of a global pandemic, which so far has not shown any signs of letting-up, the promise of vaccines have now become critical. As countries and research organisations race against time to develop a safe and effective Covid-19 vaccine, the focus now has shifted to hammer out an ethical way to allocate and prioritise administration of the vaccine initially, when availability of vaccine is limited.

In such circumstances, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in coordination with individual States has to frame guidelines for priority allocation of vaccines. As part of these efforts, recently, Expert Committee on vaccine administration under chairmanship of NITI Ayog member Dr VK Paul had held meetings to consider the logistics and ethical aspects of procurement, allotment and administration of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Based on the World Health Organization (WHO) framework for allocation of and prioritisation of Covid-19 vaccination and a similar framework prepared by The National Academies of Sciences and Engineering and Medicine (NASEM), United States, the vaccines are expected to be rolled out in phases that will enable some persons or groups to receive it earlier than others.

Both the WHO and NASEM essentially stress on making Covid vaccines available to the most high-risk and disadvantaged groups first. It is increasingly becoming clear that the first lot of Covid vaccines will be administered to populations with elevated risk of severe disease or death, elderly, those with co-morbid conditions and pregnant women. Healthcare workers in both private and public institutions will also be amongst the first group to receive the vaccines followed by others.

Vaccines to India

At present, globally there are 169 Covid-19 vaccine candidates under development and 26 of them are in human trial phase. The Centre has gone all out to have multiple options available to acquire vaccines. The front runners are Serum Institute, which is collaborating with Oxford and is in phase-3 clinical trials. Recently, Dr. Reddy’s laboratories have announced collaboration with Russia to bring Sputnik V vaccine to India.

There are two home-grown vaccines including Covaxin of Bharat Biotech with ICMR and ZyCov-D of Zydus Cadilla, which are still in phase-2 trials. India is yet to sign any deal to introduce Covid vaccine manufactured by other countries.

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .