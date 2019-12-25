Ethiopian PhD student kills self in OU hostel

By | Published: 12:44 am

Hyderabad: An Ethiopian student pursuing Ph.D from Osmania University committed suicide by asphyxiating himself using polythene cover, at his hostel.

According to the police, Khalid Muleta, 32, of Ethiopia was pursuing Ph.D in Mechanical Engineering Department of College of Engineering Osmania University. He was staying in room no 109 at the varsity’s International Students Hostel in Tarnaka since April 2019.

Khalid, according to his friends, was suffering from depression and had been to his native country a few months ago. He came back to the city in November and continued studying. On Sunday, Khalid met his friend Zaradom, who stays at Malkajgiri, and told him he intended to go back to his country.

A day later, as there was no response to calls made to Khalid, a worried Zaradom came to the hostel and found the door of his room latched from inside.

After breaking open the door with the help of other students of the hostel and the caretakers, Zaradom went inside. “Khalid was lying dead in the washroom with his face covered with a polythene bag. We suspect the man had committed suicide by covering his head with a polythene bag,” said M Sai Kumar, Sub-Inspector, Osmania University police station.

The Osmania University police shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital mortuary where a post-mortem examination was performed. The officials of the Embassy of Ethiopia were also informed about it.

