EU members agree ‘in principle’ to grant UK’s request for Brexit extension

By | Published: 10:15 am

London: The members of the European Union have agreed “in principle” to grant the UK’s request for another extension to Brexit deadline.

However, a decision on the length of the extension has been delayed until next week, Al Jazeera reported.

The envoys agreed to the principle of an extension and their work will continue in coming days, the outlet quoted European Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva as saying on Friday (local time) after EU ambassadors met the EU Brexit Chief negotiator Michel Barnier.

She further informed that there are currently no plans for an emergency leaders’ summit to resolve the issue.

The developments come days after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the MPs would have more time to debate the new Brexit deal if they agree to a general election on December 12.

The UK PM has struggled to get his Brexit deal approved by legislators.

On October 20, it was reported that the UK PM sent EU an unsigned photocopy of a request from parliamentarians, stressing that it is “Parliament’s letter” and not his.