Eunuchs Act: Hyderabad HC directs govt to respond

Published: 12:59 am

Hyderabad: A two-judge bench of the High Court of Hyderabad, comprising acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice K Vijaya Lakshmi, on Tuesday granted 4 weeks’ time to the Telangana government to respond to a writ petition challenging provisions of the Telangana Eunuchs Act.

Vyjayanti Vasanta Mogli and two others argued that the Act was outdated and discriminatory since it criminalises the transgender community unfairly and without any legal basis. It uses the deeply stigmatising term ‘eunuchs’ to target them, and requires the government to maintain a register of ‘eunuchs’ in Hyderabad, with their names and addresses, based on a suspicion of kidnapping, emasculation or commission of unnatural offences or abetment of the above. It violates their freedom of speech and expression and takes away their right to privacy, family life. It seeks to punish any form of cross-dressing.

The petitioners complained that similar provisions were challenged in the Karnataka high court. It further pointed out that the Central government had worked towards ensuring that the rights of the transgender community be protected.

The Telangana Eunuchs Act was an obstacle to the full realisation of the rights of transgender persons and the meaningful recognition of their right to live with dignity, personal autonomy and self-determination, they stated.

Stop work on collectorate: HC

The above bench asked the government not to proceed with the construction work on the new collectorate complex at Khammam while adjourning a PIL to next Tuesday. M Vijay Bhasker, advocate from Khammam, filed the writ petition complaining that the government was wasting crores of rupees in the name of building a new collectorate outside Khammam though the existing office was good enough.

He averred that the Telangana government had granted exemption from Social Impact Assessment (SIA) process before acquiring the land in question.

The new land acquisition Act mandates that before issuing preliminary notification under land acquisition, SIA must be conducted with public participation. The court was told that no serious activity was taking place except levelling and cleaning.

Make changes to sewage plant: HC

The same bench directed the Telangana Pollution Control Board to take precautions and make changes to the sewage treatment plant at Air Force/Naval service apartments in Jal Vayu Towers at Lower Tank Bund.

The bench had earlier directed the PCB to conduct an inspection and file its report on a plea. The PCB stated that inspection was conducted and directions were recommended to improve environmental conditions. It also stated that samples of water collected, both regular and alternate sources, are within the permissible limits of the Indian Standard Drinking Water Specifications. The matter was adjourned to next week.

Railway contract cancellation

Justice AV Sesha Sai refused to stay the cancellation of a contract by the Railway Electrification Organisation worth over Rs 70 crore. The judge was dealing with a writ petition filed by IB-Inabensa questioning the action of the organisation in cancelling the contract after completion of nearly 90% of a single phase OHE (overhead equipment) project for the railways.

The petitioner argued that the action of the Railways was whimsical and arbitrary. He said the authorities had granted time till January 31 to complete the project but cancelled it on January 25.

Bench seeks details on kids’ death

The above two-judge bench directed Principal Secretary, Women Development and Child Welfare Department, to file its response explaining in detail the circumstances leading to the death of children in Sishu Gruhas.

The bench was dealing with a writ plea filed by Balam Hakkula Sangam complaining that the Central and State governments did not conduct any inquiry and no action was taken against officers/employees responsible for the death of children.

The government pleader stated that 189 children were taken in Sishu Gruhas in the previous year. Of this 18 children, who were abandoned and found in critical conditions, were dead despite the efforts of the members of Sishu Gruhas to treat them. The bench directed the Principal Secretary to file an affidavit within three weeks.

Case against Nizam family dismissed

A two-judge bench of the High Court, comprising Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice N Balayogi, dismissed family court appeal filed by Mir Barkat Ali Khan, former Nizam of Hyderabad, and his estranged spouse Princess Monuliya, against each other. The dispute revolved round the liabilities of payments to be made by the former to the latter and their daughter.

The family court in June 2006 had directed payment of $7,00,000 as mehr and $3,00,000 towards repayment of loans. The court had further directed payment of $5,000 each as monthly maintenance each to the wife and daughter. The quantum was challenged as excessive by the Nizam while the wife in her appeal argued that the amounts were inadequate. Pending the appeal, the princesses died. Justice Balayogi found no reason to interfere with the orders of the family court.

Bar associations to strike work

The Bar Associations of AP and Telangana on Tuesday unanimously resolved to abstain from work on Thursday and Friday to draw the attention of the Central government and the Supreme Court on the delay and failure in appointing a permanent Chief Justice and for filling up the vacancies of regular judges. The meeting was chaired by Jalli Kanakiah, president of the Telangana High Court Bar Association, and his AP counterpart Challa Dhananjaya. The post of Chief Justice has been vacant since May 2015.