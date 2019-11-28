‘Euro-centric approach challenge to social sciences’

By | Published: 12:03 am

Hyderabad: Euro-centric approach is the biggest challenge before the social sciences in 21st Century and imperialist agenda is one of the gravest peril being faced by the contemporary world, said Prof Obaidullah Fahad Falahi, eminent scholar and Head of Department of Islamic Studies, Aligarh Muslim University.

Addressing the inaugural of third national Urdu Social Science Congress at Maulana Azad National Urdu University here on Wednesday, Falahi described Social Sciences as a very complex field and it was not easy to analyse or keep them relevant in an era of Information Technology.

Prof Falahi, author of 83 books and around 300 papers, lamented the European approach which ignores contribution made by Indians and Arabs in various spheres of knowledge. He also expressed serious doubts about the intentions of Orientalist scholars.

Eminent historian, Prof Ishrat Alam, also from AMU, in his address, stressed the need to maintain objectivity while analysing and comparing various languages. He also emphasised the need to adopt interdisciplinary approach in social sciences.

The Centre for Promotion of Knowledge in Urdu of MANUU in association with School of Arts and Social Sciences is organising the two-day Congress with the theme ‘Social Sciences in 21st Century – Concerns and Challenges’.

A book ‘State and Minorities: Poverty and Governance’ penned by Dr Mohd Ghouse and another book ‘Human Rights’ by Dr Abdul Quayum, Associate Professor, Department of Public Administration, were also released on the occasion.

