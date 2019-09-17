European Parliament set to discuss Kashmir issue

By | Published: 4:26 pm

Brussels: The European Parliament is expected to hold discussions on the Kashmir issue on Tuesday, the media reported.

After India scrapped its Constitution’s Articles 370 and 35A, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and divided the state into two union territories, Islamabad has been crying foul over New Delhi’s move and continuously trying to highlight the issue on a global level.

However, Pakistan has failed to get the international community to censure India.

According to Geo News, the Co-Chair of the Friends of Kashmir Group in the EU Parliament, Richard Corbett, called for utilizing “all possible means to mount pressure on India to ease the military curfew in occupied Kashmir”.

He also proposed the “imposition of trade sanctions on New Delhi and restrictions on the travel of those involved in committing human rights violations and acts of terrorism in Indian-occupied Kashmir.”

The report said that in early September, the European Parliament “had debated an urgent resolution for the horrible conditions, including human rights violations, in Indian-occupied Kashmir”.

The European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, delivered a detailed policy statement on the Kashmir situation on September 17, it said.