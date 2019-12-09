Europe’s biggest research centre

By | Prof. KP Singh | Published: 12:44 am 3:16 pm

Norwich is the regional center of East Anglia and is regarded by many as England’s most attractive, livable city in Europe and is easily accessible by road, rail, bus, coach, and air. Norwich International Airport offers direct flights to and from UK and international destinations and London is less than 2 hours away by train. Located in 320 acres of parkland in the East Anglian cathedral city of Norwich, The University of East Anglia (UEA) is home to Norwich Research Park – one of Europe’s biggest community of researchers in the area of environment, health, and plant science. With a vibrant atmosphere on campus which creates a fantastic study and social environment, UEA has a global reputation for excellent teaching. Awarded TEF Gold for teaching quality in the Teaching Excellence Framework 2017, UEA is recognised as the best university for value added to study – making the biggest difference between entry and exit grades of any UK university (Guardian University Guide 2019).

The University of East Anglia (UEA) is ranked among the top 15 universities in the UK and the top 200 worldwide, providing outstanding teaching and top-quality research and has more than 3,500 international students from over 100 countries. The University founded the first creative writing course in the UK and is famed for its cutting-edge environmental science research. UEA ranks highly in national league tables, consistently in (or just outside) the top 20 UK universities in the Complete University Guide 2016–2020. The academic structure of the university has been categorized into 4 faculties which constitute 26 schools of study. Each of these schools offers various degree programs in various disciplines of sciences, medicine and health sciences, social sciences and arts, and humanities. UEA isn’t just an inspiring place to study but it is also a great place to live. Offering more than 4,000 fully furnished rooms, all with free Wi-Fi, UEA has student accommodation that covers a variety of price points. The University of East Anglia is also home to the country’s biggest university sports complex and an active Student’s Union with over 100 clubs and societies that give international students an opportunity to socialize and become involved in university life.

University Rankings

23rd in the Times University Guide 2020 4

30th in the Guardian University Guide 2020

314th in the QS World University Rankings 2020

UEA is one of the UK’s top 10 safest universities (Times Higher Education Student Experience Survey 2018).

UEA students’ grades improve the most of any other UK university between arrival and graduation (Guardian University Guide 2019).

99% student satisfaction for university campus environment (INTO Annual Student Experience Survey 2018).

UEA is a campus university, with dining options, accommodation (housing), and the world-class Sainsbury Center for Visual Arts; an art museum that is featured as an Avengers headquarters in some of the films. Located in the heart of campus are cafes and restaurants, Barclays bank, Waterstones bookshop, the Student Union Building, the LCR (a large music and entertainment venue), Careers Central, and the Dean of Students (a student service/support centre). Accommodation is scattered around the campus, each providing students with a shared kitchen and many single or some double-occupancy rooms. International students are guaranteed on-campus accommodation. With international standards of excellence in teaching and research, outstanding facilities and comprehensive support, the University of East Anglia offers a truly unrivalled study experience.

