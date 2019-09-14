EV Srinivas elected member of State Executive Council, RCS

By | Published: 8:04 pm

Warangal Urban: State managing committee member of the State Red Cross Society (RCS) EV Srinivas Rao has been elected as the State Executive Committee member, RCS, Hyderabad, on Saturday. He has also been elected as the member of the State Junior Red Cross and Youth Red Cross committees. The election was held in Hyderabad on Saturday. Meanwhile, Warangal district Red Cross society chairman Dr P Vijayachander Reddy has been elected as the member of the State finance committee.

