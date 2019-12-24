Evaluate all options before selecting US Universities: Experts

By | Published: 1:13 am

Hyderabad: Higher education experts on Monday urged students from Hyderabad to carefully evaluate different options before zeroing-in on Universities in United States. Students must explore the option of availability of taking-up part time work within the University campus and other options available that will enable them to sustain the period of their study in the campus in United States.

In a seminar on ‘US Higher Education’ organised by American Telugu Association (ATA) in association with Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), experts said that students should also contact Education USA help desk for seeking clarifications on the process and formalities to be completed.

The seminar was aimed at providing guidance to the prospective students who are planning to pursue higher education in USA and the steps, methodology ad process in seeking Admission.

Vice Chairman, Telangana State Planning Board (TSPB) B Vinod Kumar, stressed on the need for better preparation while choosing Universities and advised the students to return back to Telangana after completing their courses of study and contribute to the overall development of the State.

Prof T Papi Reddy, Chairman, Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) said that students must seek complete information of Universities before applying, which will save valuable time and resources. Eric Alexander, Head, Consular Section, US Consulate, said that students must properly understand the process of filling applications and selecting the right Universities and also avail funding opportunities.

Prof Rajasekhar Vangapaty, Professor and Registrar, State University of New York, Fashion Institute of Technology, USA spoke on US Degree programs, credit system, degree requirements, fake colleges and accreditation of US colleges. All the board members of ATA including its president, Parmesh Bheemreddy, president elect, ATA 2020, Bhuvanesh and others were present.

