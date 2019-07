By | Published: 10:06 pm

Evariki Cheppoddhu is an upcoming romantic comedy which is being produced by Dil Raju under Crazy Ants productions. Directed by Basava Shankar, the movie features newbies Rakesh Varre and Gargeya Yellapragada in the lead roles.

The movie is gearing up for release in August. The protagonist Rakesh who is also the producer himself said that the story is going to be unusual love tale. Shankar Sarma is rendering music for the movie.