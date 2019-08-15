Evaru: A terrific tale with twists and turns

By | Published: 2:25 pm

Twists and turns run suspense thrillers, but what if you have them in abundance, in almost every scene and what if the Baahubali of all such twists shock you in the climax. The result is ‘Evaru’.

It’s a story filled with some edge-of-the-seat moments that begins with a moderate pace and as it progresses, the audience can’t imagine from where a sudden twist is sprung at them.

Hints are placed randomly in the plot, but you can’t connect the dots as the narrative keeps shifting. If you are convinced that the suspense is revealed and you figured out what had happened, be sure that something new and unexpected is in the offing. And then, the tale is back to square one. You are left with no option but to wait till the climax to crack the code.

Vikram Vasudev (Adivi Sesh) is a corrupt cop who goes to any length to solve a case for which he is bribed. Sameera (Regina Cassandra) is wife of a big shot and she kills a police officer (Naveen Chandra) when he assaults her sexually. Sameera now has to face the trial on the charge of murder when Vikram enters the scene to save Sameera from getting convicted.

Did the police offer rape Sameera? Why did she kill him? It forms part of the narrative. Vikram is also handling a kidnap case, how both cases get connected, and how Sameera become a central figure in both the cases keeps one questioning who done it and why.

Director Venkat Ramji duly credits at the beginning of the movie that ‘Evaru’ is inspired from the 2016 Spanish movie – ‘The Invisible Guest’. Though appearing an open-and-shut case for most part, the movie in fact emerges as a truly gripping whodunit. The devil is in the details and as it delves deeper, the seemingly different two cases get linked.

Vikram’s interrogation of Sameera makes for an engaging watch with truths and lies playing hide and seek game and shifting the narrative. At times the screenplay even confuses the audience whether to trust what they have been told or wait for another twist in the tale.

The story is told again and again until the real truth gets revealed. Every time a clue is found, the purported truth change. Finally, in the climax when we are certain that the case has been solved, a mega twist comes as a big surprise.

Adivi Sesh who has ‘Kshanam’ and ‘Goodachari’ to his credit earns another suspense thriller with ‘Evaru’ and the actor is carving a niche for himself with the lesser experimented genre in Tollywood. The plot is revolves around Regina and she is at her best portraying different shades the role.