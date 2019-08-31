Evaru enters its fourth week, shows to be increased

By | Published: 10:10 pm

As the biggest hit of the season, Evaru is entering into its fourth week, the team of four, including actors Navin Chandra, Nihal and Adivi Sesh, met the media to express their happiness.

Sesh, summing up his experience after the success, said that Evaru provided him a concrete platform to go ahead with his next project Major. He was overwhelmed with the response in Mumbai when Evaru was exhibited to the trade, actors and technicians there. ”Evaru clarified all the doubts for them to accept with my next project Major.

Naturally, they may think whether I can manage Hindi or a film on a national hero Sandeep Unnikrishnan whom they so much own. When I gave an interview in Hindi completely, it was another relief for them. Our music director was automatically chosen to compose music,” Sesh said.

Continuing to dwell on the success of Evaru, he recollected that trade pundits expected that it would be a film of four weeks. He rejoiced when the film had already entered its fourth week with orange marking in bookmyshow for the next four days.

“Many are saying that Evaru is the biggest hit of my career till date with statistical data of the revenue. With its continuity, now, the number of theatres and screens is being increased from Ganesh Chaturthi. Our family is more sentimental about Ganesh Chaturthi. Normally when someone dies in the family circles, people stay away from performing any auspicious worship.

But, in our family, in spite of such situation also, we get along with Ganesh Chaturthi. We are so obsessed about it. Every year, I pray to Ganesha with a new script. This time, I pray to Him with a hit,” Sesh added. Actor Navin Chandra, Nihal and music director Pakala also participated in the meet with the media and celebrated their success and described it as team work.

