EVDM to hire special vehicles to clear unauthorised structures in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:33 am 12:36 am

Hyderabad: Having taken a serious view of illegal constructions, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is now planning to equip itself with more effective machinery to crackdown on structures that come up without required approvals and permissions. Ruling out the practice of implosion for now, the Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) wing of the GHMC has decided to hire special vehicles which help in pulling down and clearing identified unauthorised structures without much disturbance to the neighbourhood. The focus is also on machines that come with the promise of maintaining safety aspects in the exercise.

In the past, many have pointed out the partial demolition of unauthorised structures as GHMC personnel were just punching holes and damaging sidewalls and in some instances the roof. This would end up in a major part of the structure remaining intact. This practice was not going well with many and there have been demands to demolish the structures completely, leaving no scope for building owners to reconstruct the structures.

Considering all these factors, the civic body in 2017 had attempted imploding an illegal structure at Sunnam Cheruvu in Madhapur by roping in a Bengaluru-based agency. However, the exercise did not yield the desired results for the municipal corporation.

Two attempts were made to implode the structure. In the first attempt, the structure tilted to one side and in the second attempt, detonators were used to demolish the structure. Though the building collapsed completely, three persons suffered minor injuries as there were no barricades installed around the premises, said a senior official from GHMC.

More importantly, implosion can be tried in isolated areas but was not advisable in residential areas or busy commercial areas. “It can be risky and a bit expensive as well,” he said.

To avoid such issues, the EVDM is planning to hire special vehicles, which are like heavy earthmovers. The idea is to demolish the unauthorized structures completely, including clearing pillars and basements. These vehicles also ensure that debris does not fall on the neighouring buildings and there is no safety threat as well. Apart from basement and pillars, the debris too collapses at the site, explained the official.

Each of the vehicle costs about Rs 5 crore, and to avoid operation and maintenance issues, the EVDM is planning to hire the vehicles. They will be operated by agencies and will be roped in whenever required to take up special drives. To this effect, the zonal commissioners and deputy commissioners have been instructed to prepare a list of unauthorised structures in respective areas, the official added.

