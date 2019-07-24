Even Defence land not safe from encroachments

By | Published: 7:13 pm

Hyderabad: When it comes to land-grabbing and illegal encroachments, even India’s mighty defence forces can be helpless, if one goes by data provided to the Lok Sabha on Wednesday by Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik as part of a written reply to a question.

In Telangana, as many as 146.2478 acres of defence land is under illegal occupation, as per the data provided by the Minister.

This, however, pales in comparison to 2204.836 acres encroached in Uttar Pradesh and 1639.83 acres of defence land grabbed illegally in Madhya Pradesh.

A total of 9622.807 acres of defence land is under illegal occupation in different States, Naik said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .