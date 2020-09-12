Evenings see high accident rate in Telangana

There were 4,489 accidents between 6 pm and 9 pm in 2019, according to NCRB data

By | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: The roads are turning out to be quite unsafe between 6 pm and 9 pm in the State, if the number of road accidents during this period is any indication.

According to the Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India-2019 report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), there were 4,489 accidents between 6 pm and 9 pm in 2019, followed by 4,131 between 3 pm and 6 pm and 3,260 between noon and 3 pm. A total of 6,964 people lost their lives while 21,999 people sustained injuries in 21,570 accidents in 2019, the report said.

In Hyderabad meanwhile, the danger zone is from 3 pm to 6 pm, with 513 accidents happening during that time.

Traffic experts say drivers were at fault in a majority of the accidents. Most tend to drive fast while trying to reach home quickly in the evening. Most drivers apparently lost control of the vehicle and crashed into vehicles coming from the opposite direction or into the pavement. It could be a psychological phenomenon since motorists drive fast to reach home after work, they said, adding that the traffic flow would also be high on both directions of the road.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University’s Centre for Transportation and Engineering Wing (Head) K M Laxman Rao said the difference in the lighting and glare could be another reason for accidents in the evening. Drivers might not be able to see properly at the turns due to the lighting glare differentiation, resulting in accidents. Underscoring the need for infrastructure compatibility, he said a road safety audit should be conducted to know about defects at the black spots on busy stretches and junctions.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .