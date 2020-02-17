Event on development of multilingual strategies conducted

By | Published: 12:30 am 3:33 pm

The final dissemination event for the Multilingualism and Multiliteracy (MultiLila) research project concluded at the English and Foreign Languages University. The three-day event was attended by State government and education sector representatives from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Patna.

MultiLila is led by the University of Cambridge with co-investigators from the University of Reading, The English and Foreign Languages University, Jawaharlal Nehru University and National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) Bangalore, in cooperation with the British Council and other key Indian partners, including the Language and Learning Foundation. The fouryear (May 2016 – April 2020) longitudinal project has been funded by the UK’s Economic and Social Research Council and Department for International Development.

The dissemination event marks the completion of the MultiLila project research that was undertaken with the aim of better understanding the development of multilingual children’s learning and cognitive abilities in a range of contexts. Facilitated by shared interests of India and UK institutions, the project set out to gather credible evidence to enable better policy making, inform debates around language in education and help improve teaching practices in the language-rich context of India.

The project has collected data on over 1,800 primary school students (Standard IV and V) across three research sites in Delhi, Hyderabad and Bihar. Data has been collected through a variety of tests completed by the learners, questionnaires completed by teachers and head teachers and classroom observations across the three sites. Further information about the project can be found here: https:// www.mam. mml.cam.ac.uk/

