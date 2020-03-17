Event to encourage equality

By | Published: 7:52 pm

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), one of India’s top FMCG companies, is extending the International Women’s Day celebrations through a month-long nation-wide campaign that focuses on gender equality between men and women. As part of the initiative, HCCB held a special event at its Ameenpur factory.

Titled as #MenAsAllies, the event was held with an aim to translate the idea behind the recently launched corporate initiatives by HCCB for its employees, which celebrate diversity and inclusion at workplace, at the grassroots and local community level. The event saw participation from 24 women associates, including two of whom are heavy machinery operators at HCCB.

The women were encouraged to share their views on the work culture at HCCB taking up challenging and empowering roles at the factory. This was followed by a speed mentoring session for all women in attendance focusing on career path, skills to be developing, overcoming mental barriers, challenging societal stereotypes and so on. The programme began with a cake-cutting ceremony by all members of the women workforce.

This event comes close on the heels of the recent major initiatives — ‘Maternity Support Programme’, ‘Back to Work Programme for Women’ and ‘Women’s Network’ which were announced at the company’s headquarters in Bengaluru on Women’s Day.

