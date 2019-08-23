Ever ready to resolve issues: V Srinivas Goud

By | Published: 9:15 pm

Mahabubnagar: Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs V Srinivas Goud on Friday said the State government was making all efforts to encourage and promote talented sportspersons in the State.

Inaugurating the “6th Telangana Inter-District Softball Championship (men and women) here, he said Telangana players were bringing laurels to the State, winning championships at national and international levels. “I assure you that I will always be available to resolve any issue related to sports if it is brought to my notice,” he said.

Chairman of Sports Authority of Telangana State A Venkateshwar Reddy and Zilla Parishad Chairperson Swarna Sudhakar Reddy were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkateshwar Reddy said sportspersons from rural areas who had been excelling in national and international championships were being supported through cash incentives.

District Sports Development Officer Satyavani, District Softball Association president Amar, general secretary Shobhan Babu and others were present.

