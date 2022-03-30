Every child has the right to free education: Mahesh Bhagwat

Hyderabad: Every child has the right to acquire free education and there is no space for child labour in the society, said Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M. Bhagwat here on Wednesday.

Speaking at an event organized to appreciate Pixelstat Organization which donated school uniforms to about 30 children studying in Marathi medium at the worksite school in Keesara mandal, he said, “his initiative was started as a follow up of the Operation Smile conducted by the Rachakonda Police in 2017, aiming at eradicating child labor in all forms and to provide education to children who are working as labor in brick kilns along with their parents who migrated from Odisha, Maharashtra and other states.”

“The children of migrant labors are losing their education while their parents work at the brick kilns in various states. To allow them continue their studies, the Rachakonda Police started worksite schools with the support of Aide et Action International,” he said. The children who continue their studies at the worksite schools will be promoted to next class after they return to their native places.

He said the worksite school children are also provided with mid-day meals and thanked the Medchal-Malkajgiri district Collector S. Harish for extending his support.

