Every painting need not have a message

By | Published: 12:45 am 7:08 pm

Interested in colours, P Srinivas Chary was always attracted to the illustrations in the newspaper magazines during his childhood. His interest towards art grew when he came to know that the illustrations were done manually. And so he decided to become an illustrator at a very young age and joined a local newspaper as an illustrator.

Coming from an artistically inclined background, Chary discontinued his studies and entered the field of arts. Always good at sketching, he made first painting in 2004. Within the span of two years, he did a group show at State Art Gallery. “Being an illustrator, I didn’t have the independence of choosing my subject. I always have to give a life to other’s thoughts. That’s when I started my project of Telangana repose,” says the self-taught artist.

Born and brought up in the rural villages of Medak, he was fascinated with Telangana culture. He started observing people with much interest and found differences between them despite being from the same culture. The immense scope for beauty in their mere presence attracted Chary. He says, “I captured the essence of Telangana without any pre-existing notions and want to evoke it through people alone, through their postures and attire.”

One sees Telangana rural people in his paintings either working or waiting with their bags engrossed in their earthy struggles. But within the boundaries of the canvas, Chary instils them with a sense of repose. Chary says, “To form a painting, one needs an overall proportion, their postures and expressions alone will not make a perfect painting.” Chary doesn’t find it necessary to pose a message in every painting.

To make it look authentic, the artist also depicts costumes and ornaments in his paintings. “The thick lines, raw colours and the texture are important. I try to present a realistic life with my signature touch,” says the artist whose subject remains constant and style keeps varying.

The faces of people, their gestures and attires have deeply imprinted on him. He focuses on people and not their background. His paintings capture the beauty of human with their unique essence such as body language and their attitude. “Though they have the same culture and traditions, the body language changes from area to area and I’ve observed it in much detail,” says Chary whose future plans are to improvise on the same subject.

To aspiring artists, he suggests focusing on sketching. “These days’ artists are only concentrating on colours. Before realistic art became a trend, abstract dominated it and the artists today hardly concentrate on drawing.”