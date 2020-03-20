Every penny counts for this powerlifter

By | Published: 12:13 am 11:45 pm

Hyderabad: Representing India at the world stage has been his dream for over 10 years. He finally got a chance realise it. However, financial crisis, like for any athlete from poor background, is his major hurdle.

The 25-year-old powerlifter G Ramesh, who is selected to represent India in the upcoming Asian Powerlifting Championship scheduled to be held in Bali, Indonesia in July in 83 kg category, took to social media to seek financial aid. He is urging people on social networking sites whatsapp, facebook and other platforms to donate whatever little amount possible – from Re 1 to Rs 500 – that would allow him to represent India. He needs Rs 1.5 lakh for the tournament. Having got around Rs 15,000 so far, it is a long way to go.

Ramesh started powerlifting after completing Class 10 from Kacheguda Government High School. Having played kho kho and netball at State and national levels, he learnt about powerlifting when he joined a gym in his area Ramanthapur. His seniors in the gym encouraged him to take up powerlifting instead of kho kho or netball since the latter are team sports.

Ramesh soon found his passion in the game. He went on to represent district and then State at various national events in sub-junior category. He won a silver in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, in his second nationals. The next three years, he was on podium winning a gold and two silver medals.

He represented Osmania University in the All India Inter-University Games and won gold thrice. His parents earn their living from by making and selling earthen pots. His training and diet cost him around Rs 30,000 per month. So he decided not to burden his parents and took up a job at a gym as trainer. “Since we come from a poor background, I could not afford the game. So I decided to work on my own and joined a gym as trainer. I work for seven hours in the gym and once I am done with it, I train for three hours daily in the evening,” said Ramesh.

When asked about how he manages to compete in tournaments, he said, “I save money my salary five to six months ahead of a tournament. Then I train with that money. Since I also work in the gym daily, I keep my fitness intact.”

Ramesh, who won the Telangana Strongman in 2019, got the opportunity to represent India when he finished among top five in the nationals last year. With top four choosing not to compete in this tournament, Ramesh grabbed the opportunity.

“The Asian Powerlifting Championship was scheduled to be held in May. But it is pushed to July because of the coronavirus threat. It gave me an extra one and half month to train. I have approached many people for financial help. I am also trying to reach out to Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) officials. But by the time they release the funds, it will be too late. So I decided to seek help from people whoever can contribute,” he added.

Ramesh, whose best squats lift is 315kg, bench press is 175kg and deadlift is 290 kg, aims to provide a good life to his parents with a job in Postal Department. People, who wish to help him, can reach him on 863962389.

