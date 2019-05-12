Every procurement centre in Telangana to have special officer

By | Published: 11:38 pm

Wanaparthy: State Civil Supplies Commissioner Akun Sabharwal on Sunday said that there was no shortage of gunny bags and tarpaulin covers in the State and directed officials to ensure lifting of procured paddy from IKP procurement centres within 24 hours of arrival at the centres.

During his visit to Wanaparthy district on Sunday, Akun Sabharwal also said that in order to reduce difficulties being faced by farmers at IKP centres, a special officer was being appointed for every procurement centre.

He held a review meeting with Civil Supplies, Marketing and DRDA officials and directed them to ensure all facilities for farmers at the procurement centres and that if there were any such problems at any centre, they could directly bring the issue to his notice. He asked officials to arrange for more vehicles to transport procured paddy if necessary and that funds to clear pending bills of farmers were released and would have to be deposited in farmers’

accounts immediately.

He inspected the procurement centre at Wanaparthy agricultural market yard, IKP Centre at Chityala and a fair price dealer shop in that village, in addition to inspecting IKP procurement centres in Amadabakula and Kothakota.

During his inspection, he checked availability of gunny bags and tarpaulin covers, number of farmers who sold their produce, quantity procured, status of bill payments and so on. At fair price shops he checked the cards, availability of fair price products, distribution of those products in past month and present month.

During the review meeting held at the District Collectorate earlier during the day, Collector Sweta Mohanty informed Akun Sabharwal that in Wanaparthy district, till now, 66,000 metric tonnes paddy was procured from 10,805 farmers and that Rs 26.60 crore was already deposited in the accounts of 2414 farmers. She said details of 6,557 farmers were uploaded online. Out of 20 lakh gunny bags needed in the district, she said that 17 lakh had already been supplied and 3 lakh gunny bags were to be supplied soon.

Joint Collector D Venugopal, Civil Supplies DM Lakshmaiah, Civil Supplies Officer Revathy, In-charge RDO Venkataiah, DRDO Ganesh, Marketing AD Swaran Singh, District Agricultural Officer and others participated in the review meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.