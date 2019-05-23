Every step I take will be for the people of AP: Jagan

By | Published: 8:05 pm

Hyderabad: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the president of YSR Congress Party on Thursday promised people of Andhra Pradesh that he will provide a government that will demonstrate what good governance should be like and every step he will take as Chief Minister “will be in the best interest of the State and people of Andhra Pradesh.”

Addressing a gathering of cheering and delirious party workers at Vijayawada in the evening, Jagan Mohan Reddy said: “I will like to reiterate that this mandate comes with a tremendous amount of responsibility. I will live up to that. I promise my people that I will everything in their best interest that of Andhra Pradesh.”

Putting at rest all speculation on the place and day of his taking oath as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Jagan Mohan Reddy said he will do so in Vijayawada, on May 30.

Never before in the history has Andhra Pradesh seen such election results. “The YSRCP is set to win all the 25 Lok Sabha seats and more than 150 of the 175 Assembly seats. This is a result of blessings from the people and God,” he said.

Of the five crore people in the State, only one person gets to be the Chief Minister. “You have given me this opportunity and within a year I will demonstrate what good governance will be,” he said.

Jagan Mohan Reddy also recalled his father and former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh YS Rajasekhar Reddy, saying “people have seen my father perform. People elected him in 2004 and again in 2009. Once again, with that kind of responsibility I take charge and I assure the people every step I take will be for the people of the State.”