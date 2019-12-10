Everyday should be day of women, not only March 8: Rachakonda CP

By | Published: 5:31 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat on Tuesday said, every day should be day of women, not only March 8, which was International Women’s Day.

Rachakonda Police SHE Teams have taken up a new initiative called “She For Her” in the Rachakonda commissionerate area to create a safer environment for girl students inside the college too.

To oversee this, two senior girl students are selected from each college and they are undergoing the orientation training and empowered with awareness of laws and acts to deal with crime against women. Then they are nominated as “She For Her” volunteers for the college, so that any girl from the college can approach police through them. These student volunteers will act as a bridge between police and students. So far, through She For Her volunteers, there were 24 cases of crime against women were reported and successfully resolved.

He pointed out that the laws meant for safety of the women have made more stringent after Nirbhaya incident, which took place in 2013 at New Delhi. Women should familiarise themselves with the laws meant for their safety and security, he suggested.

He said the Rachakonda SHE teams have stopped 70 child marriages so far and also bust human trafficking racket at Yadagirigutta. Tens of minor girls were rescued from the brothel houses at Yadagirigutta by the police. SHE Teams have also seized a super specialty hospital for conducting sex determination tests and sent the doctors of the hospital to the jail. People should inform the police if they came across any instance of sex determination tests done by any hospital or scanning centre.

He asked women to call police through 100 or WhatsApp no 9490617111 whenever they faced any problematic situations. The women should feel everyday was theirs, not only on women’s day, he maintained.The district Collector Anitha Ramachandran has also mingled with the students and interacted with them. She explained the incidents of harassments against women and counselled them to be careful in chosing friends.

About 1000 She For Her volunteers girls from different colleges of Bhongir attended the programme. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bhongir, Narayana Reddy, Additional DCP and in-charge of SHE teams Saleema were also present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .