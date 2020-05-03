Everyone has fears, few conquer it: Ravindra Jadeja

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:09 pm 6:27 pm

Hyderabad: With IPL currently postponed and no cricketing activities around, the cricketers in the country are finding different hobbies to keep themselves busy. Instagram lives, twitter sessions, cooking classes seems to be helping them to pass the time.

Indian all rounded Ravindra Jadeja took to twitter to post messages to his fans and loved ones and motivating them during these tough times. He is also sending messages to keep them positive in fight against coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, Jadeja wrote: “Everyone has fears, few conquer it #beyourself #rajputboy.”

Earlier, Jadeja sent out an important message regarding coronavirus pandemic using one of his old run-out videos. Jadeja implied that staying home is the best way to curb the spread of the virus and one could be ‘run-out’ venturing out of the four walls.

His post read: “Bahar bindass ghumte ho. Mast mein timepass karte ho. Jab apko ghar pe rhna chaiye. Phr ye to hona hi tha. #StaySafe #RunOutMatHona.”

