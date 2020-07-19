Everyone in a film should get due credit: Filmmaker Wilson Louis

By | Published: 1:05 pm

Mumbai: Filmmaker Wilson Louis feels everyone who is involved in the making of a film should be given due importance.

“Be it writer or choreographer or singer, everyone should get due credit. A film is not made by actors and directors only. There are many people behind the camera who put in efforts to make a film. Everyone should be treated with respect. I hope the situation gets better in the industry,” Louis told IANS.

Louis, who has directed horror flicks as “Ho Sakta Hai” and “Kaalo”, also shared how he is spending time during lockdown. “I have got a lot of time to write during the lockdown, so (I am) exploring genres like comedy, thrillers and horror. Writing keeps me busy nowadays,” he said.