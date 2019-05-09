Everyone knows difference between saint, devil: Pragya

By | Published: 12:44 pm

Bhopal: Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Bhopal, in a veiled dig at her rival Congress leader Digvijay Singh, said on Thursday that everyone knows the difference between a saint and the devil.

She made the remark while campaigning in the Madhya Pradesh capital, while riding on a motorcycle. “The people of Bhopal have given me their complete support. They want me to be among them,” she told the reporters.

When asked about her rival, Thakur without naming him directly, said: “These are fake people. The people know everything. They know the difference between a saint and the devil.” So far 13 out of 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh have voted. Elections in rest of the 16 seats will go to polls in the sixth and seventh phase on Sunday and May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.