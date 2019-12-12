By | Published: 8:23 pm

With over two decades in the industry and the work that Rani Mukerji has done, she is the one of the best actors India has, and she feels its a huge responsibility. She talks more in an exclusive about her upcoming film Mardaani 2.

Is the film made from real instances, what’s the homework you had to do?

Homework is mostly done by the Gopi Puthran, writer and director because he is the one who has come up with the story. On my part, I have given life to the character of Shivani Shivaji Roy.

Cinema is a reflection of the society is what they say, do you feel Mardaani can help bring about a change in any way?

The ethos of the Mardaani is about bringing awareness and letting girls and women know what’s out there to be aware of, the dangers and evil. Because danger does not have a face and you cannot identify it by the way a person looks, it is very important to have your ears and eyes open. That’s what Mardaani does, with both the franchises.

How is Mardaani 2 different from the 1st?

The first film gave vent to the collective anger of the country during the gang-rape and murder case of a physiotherapy intern in Delhi in the winter of 2012. The case shook the country – and the world – and led to a change in India’s rape laws. When that actually happened we, as a country, were shaken up.

There was trauma, pain, disbelief, and shock. You couldn’t get over the fact that someone could be demonic in the way they dealt with the woman. Before that, there was not so much awareness When she lost her life, she actually gave life to a lot many voices that were not heard.”

Mardaani was somewhere aimed at trying to tell the youth, especially the girls of our country that be aware, that evil does not come knocking at your door, it is just beside you. And when you are aware of the crime, you are, at least, half protected, if not fully…” Mardaani 2 discusses the crimes by boys who are yet to be men.

And when you see them you would never imagine a crime like that or the accused could be so innocent looking. I’m hoping that the entire nation watches this film because it is inspired by some very disturbing true events that have happened around us wherein, crime has been committed by someone you don’t even expect.

Are you nervous that the sequel might draw comparisons with original?

It doesn’t make me nervous, but it definitely makes me anxious. I am just happily anxious to know that the trailer has been received very well. That’s the testament to the fact that the love for Shivani Shivaji Roy has been there all this while and they are liking the story, the Mardaani feel and the thriller vibe .

You have touched the highs of high in stardom but it is often said that it comes with a price tag? Is this true?

In this case, the price is in everything because when you get busy in any profession there is a price you have to pay, where you sacrifice a bit of your personal life. But I think it’s not such a big price to pay because eventually, this is acting. A doctor’s job is much harder because they are on call 24×7. I think every job comes with a certain price and people who love their jobs happily pay the price.

Does that tag of being best actor pressurizes you?

I think when someone gives you a tag or any abbreviation like that, it is for us to realize that it comes with a huge responsibility with that. Because you have to work doubly hard each time, you have to pave the way for you to better your last work. I’m blessed to have the love.