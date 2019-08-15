Evon Von Brando, Amazing Script shine in morning trials

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 11:30 pm 11:02 pm

Hyderabad: Evon Von Brando, Amazing Script & Shakesphere impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Racecourse on Thursday morning.

Sand

600m:

Tiger Of The Sea (App) 47, well in hand. Southern State (Kiran Naidu) 47, handy. Shakesphere (Aneel) 42, speedy.

800m:

Warrior Supreme (Kiran Naidu) 1-0, 600/44, worked well. Magic Street (Deepak Singh) 58, 600/47, eased up. Lion Heart (Rafique Sk) 1-0, 600/47, moved well. Southern Crown (Harinder Singh) 1-2, 600/45, moved well. New State (G Naresh) 1-0, 600/43, note. Amazing Script (Jagdale) 1-15, 800/56, 600/42, impressed. Evon Von Brando (P Ajeeth K) 55, 600/42, a good display. Reunion (RB) 1-2, 600/46, strode out well.

Buttonwood (Koushik) 59, 600/47, fit and well. Sputnic (Kiran Naidu) 1-1, 600/47, not extended. Best Friend (Nakhat Singh) & Light Music (Bopanna) 58, 600/45, pair handy. Ice Warrior (Nakhat Singh) & Sporting Smile (Bopanna) 1-3, 600/47, pair finished level.

1000m:

Promiseofhappiness (B Nikhil) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, handy.

Escalating Striker (C Umesh) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/46, maintains form. Ashwa Arjun (App) 1-15, 800/58, 600/45, good. Exclusive Wind (RB) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/49, moved freely.

1200m:

That’s My Class (Harinder Singh) 1-33, 1000/1-17, 800/1-0, 600/44, worked well.

1400m:

Victory Parade (Kiran Naidu) & Alta Vita (App) 1-49, 1200/1-32, 1000/1-16, 800/1-0, 600/44, a notable pair.