EWS quota in arms units rejected

New Delhi: A proposal mooted by the Defence Ministry to provide 10 per cent reservation to trade apprentices belonging to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in ordnance factories has been turned down by the Union Skill Development Ministry, sources said here.

The employee federations of the state-run Ordnance Factory Board (OFB), parent organisation of the 41 arms manufacturing units across the country, have sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention in the matter.

On November 1, the OFB had issued a notification inviting applications from eligible candidates in the age group of 15 to 24 years for trade apprenticeships. Out of the 4,805 vacancies, a total of 3,210 are reserved for those belonging to Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and 1,595 are for Class X pass-outs.

The 103rd Amendment Act, 2019 of the Constitution empowers the State to provide up to 10 per cent reservation for “economically weaker sections” in education and public employment.

The Defence Ministry had asked the Union Skill Development Ministry, to extend reservation meant for EWS candidates as provided under the 103rd Constitutional Amendment Act of 2019, to the Apprentices Act, 1961.

The Apprentices Act, 1961 governs and regulates training and matters pertaining to apprentices in government establishments.

Employees’ federations of ordnance factories across the country have, following the rejection of the proposal by the skill development ministry, written to the Prime Minister’s office demanding extension of the benefits of EWS reservation to apprentices as well.

