Ex-AP MLA Vasireddi passes away

By | Published: 8:58 pm

Vizianagaram: Former MLA Vasireddi Varada Rama Rao, 71,died here on Sunday after a brief illness. He was son of former minister Vasireddi Krishnamurthy Naidu, who served in Jalagam Vengala Rao’s Cabinet in the late 1970s. Varada Ramarao was elected to the Assembly from Terlam constituency in the district when he was only 31.

He was elected to the Assembly again in 1999 had also later served as an MLC from 2007 to 2013.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .